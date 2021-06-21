Gunfire exchange with police turns deadly in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A carjacking suspect is dead after an exchange of gunfire with police in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police did not identify the suspect who was killed on Sunday but said he was a 25-year-old man.

Police said the armed carjacking happened Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday spotted a vehicle that matched the description and a pursuit began.

The pursuit went into Kansas City, Kansas, and ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed.

Police say video footage from body and in-car cameras show the suspect shot at police, who returned fire. The man died at a hospital.

An investigation continues.