LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An investigation by the Lawrence Police Department led to the arrest of a woman who reportedly took advantage of her co-workers, acquaintances, and a neighbor by stealing their personally identifying information and charging thousands of dollars to the victim’s accounts.

The Lawrence Police Department said Billie Jean Peterson, 25, was arrested and charged with felony theft, 26 counts of criminal use of a financial card, 28 counts of unlawful computer acts, and 56 counts of identity theft – 111 total counts involving 18 evidence-based victims and additional witnesses.

The investigation began when employees who worked at a local dental office began to notice financial irregularities and fraudulent charges on their credit cards.

“A trail led by evidence and dozens of interviews, found potential victims dating back as far as June of 2021 and enough facts to gain a search warrant. The warrant, executed in April, resulted in additional clues and more potential victims. Peterson has held jobs at several dental offices during this time, but the crimes were not limited to co-workers. Managers and employees at each of the clinics have been helpful and cooperative during the investigation.” The Lawrence Police Department

Lawrence police say they continue to gather information about criminal activity, and encourage anyone who thinks they might be a victim to contact their bank or financial institutions.