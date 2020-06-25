Haskell Indian Nations University students not returning to campus

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Haskell University_196713

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Haskell Indian Nations University will not hold in-person classes this fall, the university announced Thursday in a news release.

University officials said classes will be fully online for the fall semester, which is in accordance with the Bureau of Indian Education.

All normally scheduled in-person classes will be offered online during the fall, and the university has used part of the CARES Act funds to “build a high-quality user experience and online learning system for just this situation,” according to the news release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories