Haskell Indian Nations University students not returning to campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Haskell Indian Nations University will not hold in-person classes this fall, the university announced Thursday in a news release.

University officials said classes will be fully online for the fall semester, which is in accordance with the Bureau of Indian Education.

All normally scheduled in-person classes will be offered online during the fall, and the university has used part of the CARES Act funds to “build a high-quality user experience and online learning system for just this situation,” according to the news release.