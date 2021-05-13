Head coach Andy Reid looks ‘forward to the challenge’ of the 2021 NFL schedule

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks to the media about upcoming training camp, and the differences with COVID-19 challenges.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2021 NFL schedule is out and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is in mid-season form when it comes to getting ready for the next opponent.

The Chiefs compiled a video of Reid and one of his most famous catchphrases he uses during press conferences as they went through next season’s schedule.

“We look forward to the challenge of playing [insert team name here].”

We look forward to the challenge of the 2021 season. pic.twitter.com/pR3SAQEeU2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 13, 2021

In recent years, NFL teams have been creative when it comes to announcing their schedules. The official release video showcased former Chiefs wide receiver and return man Dante Hall unpacking a deck of cards in the order of the schedule.

Reid joined the Chiefs in 2013 and since then, he has played every team in the league.

The video ends with another one of Reid’s famous press conference quotes.

“With that, time’s yours.”

The Chiefs will kick off the 2021 regular season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium against the Cleveland Browns on September 12.