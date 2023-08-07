TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials are warning Americans to watch what they’re eating as raw beef sold through ALDI grocery stores could be contaminated with harmful materials.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert over concerns that a raw beef product sold through ALDI grocery stores may be contaminated with soft, clear plastic. Consumers are urged not to consume the product.

The FSIS said no recall was issued for the product as it is no longer for sale. The product was produced on July 25, 2023:

Approximately 1.5-lb. plastic tray packages containing “USDA Choice Black Angus Beef From ALDI, Beef For Carne Picada” with a “Use or Freeze by” date of Aug. 22, 2023, Julian Date 206, and time stamp between 08:43 through 09:23.

The FSIS said the produce was sold in select ALDI grocery stores across the country. The product bears the establishment number “Est. 85M” on the back label. The health alert was issued after a retail store discovered the soft, clear plastic in the product.

The FSIS said no confirmed reports of injury or illness have been received yet in connection to the product. Those with health concerns are urged to reach out to their healthcare provider. Consumers are also urged to check their refrigerators or freezers for the beef product as they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions, the FSIS recommends calling Cargill at 844-419-1574. You can also call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or live chat through Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. To see the original health alert online, click here.