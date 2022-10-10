TOPEKA (KSNT) – A number of hospital employees are being honored by the Kansas Hospital Association for going “above and beyond the call of duty.”
The KHA has been recognizing individuals who were nominated for the Health Care Workers of the Year award for the past several months. The candidates who were chosen demonstrate excellence in health care and routinely went above and beyond the call of duty. To just be nominated from all the employees at each hospital is an honor, according to the KHA.
The following health care employees were selected as the four 2022 Health Care Worker of the Year Award recipients:
- Laura Cooksey, Gove County Medical Center, Quinter
- Laurie Janzing, NMC Health, Newton
- Sarah Kramer, Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, Seneca
- Marty Reed, Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Manhattan
The following awardees were nominated and recognized by the KHA:
- Daniel Adams, Phillips County Health Systems, Phillipsburg
- Angie Beck, Kingman Healthcare Center, Kingman
- Holly Delatorre, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Chanute
- Sandra Dobrinski, Comanche County Hospital, Coldwater
- Rayanne Frye, Wilson Medical Center, Neodesha
- Christina Hasenkamp, Community HealthCare System, Onaga
- Katy Heppler, Greenwood County Hospital, Eureka
- Teresa Jeanneret, Wamego Health Center, Wamego
- Shiloh Jiwanlal, Ascension Via Christi Hospitals, St. Francis Campus, Wichita
- Jonda Jones, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems, Beloit
- Ester Knobloch, Newman Regional Health, Emporia
- Karen Larsen, St. Luke Hospital and Living Center, Marion
- Ashley Reinecke, Holton Community Hospital, Holton
- Julie Simon, Ascension Via Christi Hospitals, St. Teresa Campus, Wichita
- Scott Sutherland, Coffey County Hospital, Burlington
- Julia Thompson, Norton County Hospital, Norton
- Janelle Wade, Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Pittsburg
The KHA is a voluntary, non-profit organization existing to be the leading advocate and resource for members founded in 1910. KHA membership includes 237 member facilities, of which 123 are full-service, community hospitals.