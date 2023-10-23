TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Expansion of the Heartland Flyer from Oklahoma City to Newton will be the subject of a virtual public meeting being hosted by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Courtesy Kansas Dept. of Transportation

KDOT is looking at providing rail service between Oklahoma City and Newton, where it would connect with Amtrak’s Southwest Chief. The Heartland Flyer currently provides daily service between Ft. Worth, Texas, and Oklahoma City.

The Southwest Chief provides daily roundtrip service between Chicago and Los Angeles. It also has stops in Garden City, Dodge City, Hutchinson, Topeka, Lawrence, and Kansas City, Missouri, in addition to Newton.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for Nov. 8, starting at 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. There will be a presentation, and then the public will have a chance to submit questions or comments for the project team. You can join the meeting on Nov. 8 by clicking here.

After the meeting, a virtual open house will be available where the presentation can be viewed and comments submitted. The open house will be available live by clicking here following the Nov. 8 meeting.