Helicopter crashes in western Kansas field, pilot injured

Kansas

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

GRANT COUNTY (KSNT) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol worked a helicopter crash near Kansas Highway 25 and County Road 1 on Tuesday.

The KHP report said the helicopter was being used for agricultural aerial spraying in a field west of K-25.

The helicopter was on the east edge of the field when it struck a power pole, became unstable and crashed into a wheat field.

The 47-year-old pilot, Ripson Wong, from Henderson, Nevada, was taken to the Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story