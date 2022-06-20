TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that the government will help cattle farmers impacted by the heat wave that left thousands of cattle in southwestern Kansas dead in early June.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture said in a release that the combination of temperatures spiking in a short amount of time, high humidity and little-to-no wind caused the cattle losses.

“I have directed state agencies to do everything in their power to help Kansas cattle feeders who lost cattle due to heat stress,” Kelly said. “From expediting burial permits to reaching out to cattle producers across the state, my Administration is working to ease the impact of last weekend’s losses on the Kansas agricultural community.”

Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam said the loss of cattle will not impact the supply chain or raise prices on beef.

“Last weekend’s losses reflect a very small percentage of the total fed cattle numbers in the state, so it will not impact meat prices for consumers,” Beam said. “Regardless, this rare event will hit the feeders who owned the cattle quite hard. We have reached out to contacts in Southwest Kansas to offer our assistance and support.”

According to the release, impacted cattle feeders are eligible for United States Department of Agriculture indemnity payments which will compensate farmers for the loss or destruction of certain animals and crops.