TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is encouraging Kansans to sign off on the Chickadee Checkoff this year to help support the state’s wildlife.

According to the KDWP, over 4,500 birds, fish, reptiles, mammals, amphibians, crustaceans and mollusks are considered nongame species in Kansas. This means that they are not trapped, fished or hunted. Altogether, these species make up more than 99% of all wildlife in the state.

The KDWP helps to support the native wildlife of Kansas through research, habitat enhancements and restorations, educational projects and more. It receives funding for these initiatives through the Chickadee Checkoff program which you can help donate money to by checking off the corresponding box located on your state income tax forms.

You can choose how much you’d like to donate to the program on your income tax forms or you can donate throughout the year at chickadeecheckoff.com or by mailing a check to Chickadee Checkoff c/o Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks at 512 SE 25th Ave., Pratt, KS 67124.

The KDWP relies on private donations to fund native species since the Chickadee Checkoff proceeds are matched by federal funds. Contributions to the program have been steadily decreasing over the years according to the KDWP so they are encouraging Kansans to take another look at the Chickadee Checkoff.

