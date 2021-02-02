Here’s where to go now that Kansas’ unemployment website is back

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor’s website is back online, after being down for those who need to file for unemployment benefits.

The Kansas Department of Labor shut down their website for three days beginning Saturday, Jan. 30, to implement a new security system, LexisNexis, to avoid fraudulent unemployment claims.

“A lot of bad people are out there taking advantage of other people’s misery during this process and trying to enrich themselves,” Crawford said. “This is going to help the department of labor to quickly identify this, remove it out of the stack, not waste time.”

When someone files an unemployment claim, the system will scan the information that is inputted to see if any of it is false or does not add up, and will flag it for the department’s staff to investigate, according to Crawford. This will drastically quicken the claim process, as the staff will not have to go through each individual claim manually.