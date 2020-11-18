‘Hey there, Mahomie’: 6-year-old cornhole superstar challenges Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to a game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A superstar in Florida is challenging his favorite football player to his favorite game, but it doesn’t involve the pigskin.

He’s challenging Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes to cornhole, a popular tailgate game Mahomes plays in a State Farm commercial.

“Hey there, Mahomie,” Trevor Caballero said. “I saw the State Farm commercial, and I bet I can one-up you.”

Trevor is an ace in the game of cornhole.

After seeing Mahomes’ moves in the State Farm commercial, Trevor has challenged the MVP to a game — throwing bags, not footballs.

“To see Trevor really excel at it and to be there just to see him just really, really come into his own, in a field of adults was just crazy,” Justin Caballero said. “I just couldn’t believe it, the shots he was hitting.”

Caballero said Trevor started throwing last December. By February he made history in the American Cornhole League.

At the age of 5, Trevor was the youngest player ever to win a sanctioned tournament. He faces competitors in their 30s and 40s. So why not the Super Bowl MVP?

“I can beat him,” Trevor said.

“He goes, ‘When can I play Patrick?’” Caballero said. “I was like, ‘Well, that will probably never happen.’ It’s going to be pretty difficult to play Patrick in cornhole. He’s a professional football player.”

He got the response below from Mahomes on Instagram. It only took them a half hour to make the video, wasting no more than seven minutes on each trick shot. You can see some of his moves in the video player above.

“He’s always out there goofin’ around and doing crazy stuff, stacking bags high,” Caballero said.

Trevor and his brother Easton play 2-4 hours a day. Easton is only 3 years old and also goes bag-for-bag with World Champions.

“Who knows? Maybe we could have a Patrick Mahomes. You know, maybe he could pick up a partner, and we’ll have Trevor and his 3-year-old brother play against them,” Caballero said.

“Anywhere! Just name the place. Like a good neighbor, I’ll be there,” Trevor said.

Just in case you need to sharpen your skills before the next tailgate, check out the video below. Trevor walks FOX4’s Regan Porter through some shots, sharing his skills.