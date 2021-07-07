Highway improvement projects totaling $179 million announced across western and south-central Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly announced expansion and modernization projects for Kansas highways on Wednesday.

In south-central Kansas, there will be six projects totaling more than $129 million. The largest involving the I-235 North Junction in Wichita to alleviate congestion. It will help upgrade 19 bridges in the area and replace the loop with a flyover.

Other improvements include rehabilitation and adding shoulders to U.S. 160 in Sumner County and K-42 in Sumner and Sedgwick counties. In addition, the project will extend the existing passing lanes on portions of U.S. 50 in Harvey County, as well as a portion of U.S. 50 in Harvey and Marion counties.

In western Kansas, the nine projects, totaling more than $50 million, announced will rehabilitate and add shoulders on a portion of K-156 in Hodgeman County. In addition, it will add passing lanes or extend existing passing lanes on parts of U.S. 50 in Ford and Edwards counties and portions of U.S. 54 in Meade, Kiowa and Pratt counties.

“This week we are announcing projects totally nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars as part of the Kelly Administration’s transportation plan,” said Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. “This significant investment in the state’s transportation infrastructure proves that by listening to Kansans and working with communities, we can complete more projects and identify better ways to deliver them.”