Homicide investigation now underway at home where KCK firefighters found 3 bodies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Kansas City, Kansas Police confirm that an early Monday morning house fire is now a homicide investigation.

Officer Jonathon Westbrook issued a news release with updated information that said the victims include an adult female and two juveniles.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home along North Mill Street near Ridge Avenue around 4:35 a.m. Monday.

Police said they will release the names of the victims after they notify family.

Police are asking that anyone with information to call the KCK Major Case Unit or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.