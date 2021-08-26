Hospice patient gets ‘Sylvester the Cat’ tattoo as final wish

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) — Hospice patient Clara Burnett, 83, decided to fulfill a decades-long wish this week.

Clara, who is a resident of Harbor Hospice in Johnson County, traveled across the state line to Midtown Tattoo Wednesday to get a tattoo of Sylvester the Cat on her forearm.

“Ever since I got Tweety, I’ve wanted Sylvester,” Clara said. “But things just didn’t work out that way. So now I have it!”

Clara says her husband wasn’t too happy with the idea of a second tattoo, so she put it off, but he has since passed away and Clara is terminally ill. She said she figured it was now or never.

Clara said she thinks the tattoo is gorgeous. This time around, she’s not concerned with what others think. When asked what her friends would think of her Sylvester tattoo she responded, “I don’t know, don’t care.”