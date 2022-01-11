Hot mic moment, Fauci calls Kansas Senator Marshall a ‘moron’

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci got caught on a hot mic Tuesday calling GOP Senator Roger Marshall a “moron” then uttering “Jesus Christ.”

The incident came after Sen. Marshall asked Fauci about his annual salary. During a hearing, Marshall asked Fauci why he hasn’t released his salary and eluded that the “big tech giants” were keeping it from becoming public.

Fauci told Marshall his salary is public information and is available to anyone who “asks for it.” Marshall asked Fauci to submit a financial disclosure. Fauci told Marshall he was “so misinformed it’s extraordinary.”

