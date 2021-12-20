House explodes in Wichita Monday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a home explosion in Planeview Monday. It happened in the 3100 block of S. Clifton just before 10 a.m. Clifton is located between Hillside and Oliver.

3100 S. Clifton (KSN News)

The Wichita Fire Department said they saw smoke in the area before arriving. Crews found some fire, and the home leveled.

“It essentially blew up and collapsed on down to the slab portion,” said Battalion Chief Kelly Ross, Wichita Fire Department. “There is a couple of real close homes right next to the one that exploded. They have a little bit of damage to them.”

“Well, it was me, getting ready to go out the front door, and it was like a combustible, and it blew up. We had stuff in our yard, windows broken in our house, our garage, the next-door neighbor’s house, their porch is demolished,” said Lindsey Black, who lives nearby.

The fire department said they had not located any victims in the fire. However, the department and utility crews are still working to determine what caused the home to explode.