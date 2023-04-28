TOPEKA (KSNT) – A common brand of flour is being recalled over salmonella fears.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said General Mills has issued a voluntary recall nationwide for two-, five- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal unbleached and bleached all purpose flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024. General Millis issued the recall for the potential presence of salmonella infantis, which was found during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

The FDA says this recall impacts two date codes of Gold Medal unbleached all purpose flour in the five- and ten-pound bags and two date codes of gold medal bleached all purpose flour in the two- and five-pound bags. No other Gold Medal flour products are impacted by this recall.

Consumers should check their pantries and dispose of the products listed in this recall, according to the FDA. If you have to discard products covered by this recall, you can contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

Salmonella infantis is killed through heat from baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour, according to the FDA. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour Package UPC – 000-16000-19610 Recalled better if used by date – March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour Package UPC – 000-16000-19580 Recalled better if used by date – March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour Package UPC – 000-16000-10710 Recalled better if used by date – March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour Package UPC – 000-16000-10610 Recalled better if used by date – March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024



Healthy people exposed to salmonella infantis, a bacteria, can experience nausea, diarrhea, fever and abdominal peains, according to the FDA. Around 1.2 million cases occur annually per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms begin within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days.

To view the original recall online, click here.