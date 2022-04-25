GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The people in southeast Garden City may be wondering why they lost their electricity for a couple of hours Sunday afternoon.

Police say it is because someone in a pickup crashed into a power pole in the 1500 block of East Fulton Street over the noon hour. The pole was sheared off and suspended in the air by electric cables.

Witnesses told police that the driver had fled.

With the help of the Kansas Highway Patrol, police identified the driver as a 71-year-old Garden City man.

He told investigators he was headed east on Fulton and dropped his phone on the floor. As he reached for the phone, his truck veered off the road and hit the pole.

The man was not hurt. Police cited him for not reporting the crash.

The estimated damage to the power pole is around $15,000. Traffic was rerouted while crews made repairs and got the power restored.