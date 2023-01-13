KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – While human trafficking is one of the most egregious crimes, it’s also one that is often hard to spot.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Organizations like Homeland Security Investigations in Kansas City are looking to communicate how these horrific acts hit closer to home than we typically imagine.

In 2021, Kansas and Missouri had reports of human trafficking over the 100’s for both states.

“That just makes up the two states by themselves,” HSI Supervisor for Human Trafficking Scott Titus said. “HSI Kansas City oversees both Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri, and the number of human trafficking leads for those four states is astronomical.”

One of the reasons for the high number has to do with the act of trafficking being a silent crime, meaning it can take place in your neighborhood, or in public without anyone knowing.

“Unlike other crimes of victimization we don’t see it as often,” Titus said. “That being said we often overlook the victim or don’t realize they are a victim of trafficking, so we don’t realize that we are around somebody at that moment.”

What can you do to spot human trafficking?

One warning sign could be a person becoming more disconnected with family, or disinterested with schooling, as well as decisions being made on their behalf without autonomy of their own. Also, keep an eye out for unidentified bruise injuries that are in different states of healing.

These are the warning signs that a Topeka waitress noticed when she was serving two customers. She took action, and helped stop the trafficking operation.

“The male was substantially older and wasn’t acting as a father figure,” Titus said. “The victim wasn’t able to order their own meal, the victim didn’t have a choice in what they were eating, and the other individual made all the decisions. The other individual helped them stand up and walked them out the door. The waitress took it upon herself to go out, identify the license plate and immediately called it in. Topeka Police Department through one of our resources reached out to us, we responded, worked with TPD, and ended up finding the car – arresting the trafficker – and rescuing the victim who in fact was a minor.”

HSI makes combatting human trafficking a top priority, but they can’t act alone. That’s why they need the public’s help identifying those warning signs of trafficking. If you see something, say something.

You can get in touch with HSI through their tipline, even anonymously. You can reach that tip line at 866-347-2423