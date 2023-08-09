TOPEKA (KSNT) – Previously popular across the country, drive-in movie theaters have largely disappeared. However, there are still a few places in Kansas where you can enjoy this entertainment experience.

Only a handful of drive-in movie theaters remain active in the Sunflower State, according to DriveInMovie.com. However, while few in number, drive-in movie theaters may not be a completely lost art in Kansas.

Earlier this year, the Kansas Department of Commerce (KDC) released a list of projects across the state set to receive cash from Attraction Development Grants. One project in Trego County received more than $40,000 to develop a drive-in theater to help boost local tourism. You can keep up with the Trego Sky View Drive In Movie Theater’s progress by checking out its Facebook page.

Drive-in theaters briefly saw a resurgence across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic as people sought the familiar movie-going experience while staying safe. Retail giant Walmart began offering summer pop-up drive-in movie theaters in 2020 that took place in more than 150 Walmart parking lots nationwide.

In 2023, only five drive-in move theaters remain in service. They can be found below:

Midway Drive-In

Located in Paola, this theatre is a single-screen drive-in movie theater that opened in 1952, according to DriveInMovie.com. It opens seasonally and features amenities like a playground for children, traditional window speakers with FM sound broadcast on 91.9 FM. The theater is only open on weekends and shows both single and double-features.

Address – 29591 West 327th St., Paola

Starlite Twin Drive-In Wichita

This theater is unique among other Kansas drive-in theaters, as it is the last one with a twin-screen, according to DriveInMovie.com. It is also recognized as the state’s largest remaining theater with a 1300-car capacity. Audio is broadcast over FM radio and traditional window speakers. It was nearly closed down permanently in 2018, but was saved after an effort made by community members.

Address – 3900 South Hydraulic St., Wichita

South Drive-In Movie Theater

Found in Dodge City, this drive-in theater holds the title for the oldest operating drive-in theater in Kansas, according to DriveInMovie.com. It has a single screen with a 300 car capacity. It opens seasonally, from April to October, and shows double features on its big screen. Attendees must use their vehicle’s radio or bring a portable radio to listen to shows. General admission for a vehicle is $20.

Address – 1019 South McArtor Rd., Dodge City

Kanopolis Drive In

This theater opened in 1955 as a single-screen drive-in with an 185-car capacity under the name Lakeview Drive-in, according to DriveInMovie.com. The theatre closed briefly in 2005 before reopening in 2011. Guests need to tune in to 101.1 FM to get their sound for shows.

Address – 804 North Kansas Ave., Kanopolis

Boulevard Drive-in Theater

Nestled in Kansas City, this theater first opened in 1950, making it one of the state’s oldest drive-in theaters, according to DriveInMovie.com. The theater claims to be the first drive-in theater to use 4k projection for its movies and uses 89.7 FM for all of its shows. The theater is also recognized for activities like its “Swap and Shop,” bringing in hundreds of vendors every year.