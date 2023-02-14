TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks keeps an updated list of which native Kansas species are in danger of extinction. The list includes 22 endangered species and 30 threatened species, the majority of which are aquatic in nature.

The KDWP defines endangered species as any species of wildlife whose continued existence as a viable component of the state’s wild fauna is determined to be in jeopardy. Threatened species are defined as any species of wildlife which appears likely, within the foreseeable future, to become an endangered species.

Current endangered species in Kansas include:

Mammals Gray Bat – Myotis grisescens Black-Footed Ferret –Mustela nigripes

Fish Pallid Sturgeon – Scaphirhynchus albus Peppered Chub – Macrhybopsis tetranema Arkansas River Shiner – Notropis girardi Sicklefin Chub – Macrhybopsis meeki Silver Chub – Macrhybopsis storeriana

Birds Least Tern – Sterna antillarum Whooping Crane – Grus americana

Invertebrates American Burying Beetle – Nicrophorus americanus Elktoe Mussel – Alasmidonta marginata Ellipse Mussel – Venustaconcha ellipsiformis Flat Floater Mussel – Anodonta suborbiculata Mucket Mussel – Actinonaias ligamentina Neosho Mucket Mussel – Lampsilis rafinesqueana Scott Optioservus Riffle Beetle – Optioservus phaeus Rabbitsfoot Mussel – Quadrula cylindrica Slender Walker Snail – Pomatiopsis lapidaria Western Fanshell Mussel –Cyprogenia aberti Cylindrical Papershell Mussel –Anodontoides ferussacianus

Amphibians Cave Salamander – Eurycea lucifuga Grotto Salamander – Eurycea spelaea



The current list of threatened species include:

Mammals Eastern Spotted Skunk – Spilogale putorius Northern Long-eared Bat – Myotis septentrionalis

Fish Blackside Darter – Percina maculata Flathead Chub – Platygobio gracilis Hornyhead Chub – Nocomis biguttatus Neosho Madtom – Noturus placidus Plains Minnow – Hybognathus placitus Redspot Chub – Nocomis asper Shoal Chub – Macrhybopsis hyostoma Sturgeon Chub – Macrhybopsis gelida Topeka Shiner – Notropis topeka Western Silvery Minnow –Hybognathus argyritis

Birds Piping Plover – Charadrius melodus Snowy Plover – Charadrius alexandrinus

Invertebrates Butterfly Mussel – Ellipsaria lineolata Delta Hydrobe – Probythinella emarginata Fluted Shell Mussel – Lasmigona costata Ouachita Kidneyshell Mussel – Ptychobranchus occidentalis Rock Pocketbook Mussel –Arcidens confragosus Sharp Hornsnail – Pleurocera acuta

Amphibians Eastern Narrowmouth Toad – Gastrophryne carolinensis Eastern Newt – Notophthalmus viridescens Green Frog – Lithobates clamitans Green Toad – Anaxyrus debilis Longtail Salamander – Eurycea longicauda Strecker’s Chorus Frog – Pseudacris streckeri

Reptiles Broadhead Skink – Plestiodon laticeps Checkered Garter Snake – Thamnophis marcianus New Mexico Threadsnake – Rena dissecta

Chelonia Northern Map Turtle – Graptemys geographica



Another species, the Lesser Prairie Chicken, may be added to this list in coming days. The Kansas Legislature is currently debating the topic of adding the Lesser Prairie Chicken as a threatened species after it received the designation by the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife. The KDWP is supporting legislation disapproving of this designation, claiming that the USFW’s ruling was not warranted.

For more information on threatened and endangered species in Kansas along with plans to help them recover, click here.