TOPEKA (KSNT) – Storm damage across Kansas adds up fast in the aftermath of violent weather, but can a dollar amount be placed on how much destruction is caused by Mother Nature?

According to the Kansas Insurance Department, the total storm loss data below comes from windstorm, tornado, hail and/or other weather-related claim losses for insured real and personal property in Kansas. Losses from flooding and other insured perils are not included.

Year No. Storm Claims Est. Storm Losses 2011 197,255 $1,095,030,000 2012 96,775 $400,335,000 2013 86,990 $284,604,290 2014 46,400 $112,396,455 2015 54,870 $173,637,443 2016 51,708 $107,260,873 2017 47,736 $194,599,103 2018 37,719 $72,223,491 2019 60,140 $276,577,312 2020 32,834 $126,813,439 2021 20,510 $141,369,410 Statistics courtesy of the Kansas Insurance Department

For the past 11 years, the average number of insurance claims has been 66,631 while the average cost of storm losses per year is $271,349,710.54. In total, storms and other inclement weather has caused an estimated $2,984,846,816 in damages since 2011, adding up to nearly $3 billion.

A representative of the Kansas Insurance Department told 27 News the most recent tornado damage from Andover earlier this year won’t fully be known for at least another month. The Insurance Department is still in the preliminary stages of gathering all of the claims together from insurance companies for those impacted by the tornado.