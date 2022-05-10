TOPEKA (KSNT) – Storm damage across Kansas adds up fast in the aftermath of violent weather, but can a dollar amount be placed on how much destruction is caused by Mother Nature?
According to the Kansas Insurance Department, the total storm loss data below comes from windstorm, tornado, hail and/or other weather-related claim losses for insured real and personal property in Kansas. Losses from flooding and other insured perils are not included.
|Year
|No. Storm Claims
|Est. Storm Losses
|2011
|197,255
|$1,095,030,000
|2012
|96,775
|$400,335,000
|2013
|86,990
|$284,604,290
|2014
|46,400
|$112,396,455
|2015
|54,870
|$173,637,443
|2016
|51,708
|$107,260,873
|2017
|47,736
|$194,599,103
|2018
|37,719
|$72,223,491
|2019
|60,140
|$276,577,312
|2020
|32,834
|$126,813,439
|2021
|20,510
|$141,369,410
For the past 11 years, the average number of insurance claims has been 66,631 while the average cost of storm losses per year is $271,349,710.54. In total, storms and other inclement weather has caused an estimated $2,984,846,816 in damages since 2011, adding up to nearly $3 billion.
A representative of the Kansas Insurance Department told 27 News the most recent tornado damage from Andover earlier this year won’t fully be known for at least another month. The Insurance Department is still in the preliminary stages of gathering all of the claims together from insurance companies for those impacted by the tornado.