How to get your hands on this Patrick Mahomes signed helmet

Kansas

by: WDAF

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Police Officers Memorial Foundation is auctioning off three pieces of autographed Chiefs gear.

The items up for auction include a helmet, football and jersey. The president of the foundation, Sgt. Brad Lemon, said they, “Raise money for officers, civilians, and retirees that are in need, either through injury or sickness.”

Lemon said the foundation is also involved in the community through a number of outreach programs, like providing food to elementary schools and their annual “Shop with a Cop” near the holidays.

Click or tap here to place your bid. The auction closes at midnight Wednesday, Feb. 5.

