TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first Kansas virtual job fair of 2023 will be held later this month.

Cassie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Governor, said jobseekers can participate in the job fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The event is hosted by KANSASWORKS and will highlight employment opportunities in 98 government agencies in Kansas. Close to 900 job openings are available in the state’s government.

To participate in the event, you will need to register with KANSASWORKS. The job fair portal features a job seeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels for participants to register and log in. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally as employers may request to engage in a video interview the day of the fair.

Candidates can participate in the fair using any digital device. Those with a disability can request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at 877-509-6757 before the event. To register, click here.