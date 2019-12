Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 2nd Tequila KC shooting suspect, captured according to sources

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — The man police say is responsible in part for the mass shooting at Tequila KC on October 6 has been captured.

Hugo Villanueva-Morales was arrested Thursday. He is one of two men charged in the shooting, which killed four people and injured five more. The other, Javier Alatorre, was arrested right after the shooting at 26th and Quincy in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police have been actively searching for Villanueva-Morales since the shooting. Large-scale raids on two KCK homes turned up empty on Oct. 8.

Investigations revealed that an earlier dispute occurred inside the bar which later led to the shooting. The suspects were armed with handguns and fled the scene, according to police.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.