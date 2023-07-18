TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials say a line of hummus products are being recalled nationwide due to potential allergy hazards.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Cava Foods Inc., a subsidiary of Cava Group, Inc., in Washington D.C., issued a voluntary recall for one lot of its packaged CAVA Spicy Hummus. The product may have undeclared sesame, posing a serious or life-threatening risk to those with sesame allergies.

The FDA said the single lot impacted by this recall was sent to retailers including Whole Foods Market, Giant Foods, MOM’s Organic Market and other regional independent retailers. The product was sold nationwide, including in Kansas.

The FDA said the company voluntarily recalled the product after a retail store reported that packaging lids for the recalled product came from another product, CAVA Spicy Labneh, that does not contain sesame. The wrong lid was placed on a limited number of Spicy Hummus containers by a third-party supplier. The recalled products come in 8 oz plastic tubs with a UPC label of 89832800227, a lot number of MD023804 and a best by date of Aug. 19, 2023.

The FDA said there have been no reports of illnesses yet associated with the recalled hummus. If you have purchased one of the recalled products, you are encouraged to return them or throw them away. You can reach out to the company by sending an email to recallmanagement@cava.com. To see the original FDA recall online, click here.