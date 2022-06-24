KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Kansas hunters and anglers will now find it easier to hunt and fish on public lands.

Due to a “new-and-improved system,” courtesy of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, anglers and hunters will no longer need a separate login for the new licensing purchase system, Go Outdoors KS, to “check-in” and out of KDWP-managed properties.

“We’re thrilled to offer an improved customer experience for our constituents, especially in advance of our fall seasons this year,” said Shanda Knapic, Chief of Licensing for KDWP. “Go Outdoors KS is a critical tool for hunters and anglers to safely, legally, and easily enjoy outdoor recreation in our state, and it can be accessed right from a smartphone or mobile device.”

Some of the new features include:

A single sign-in feature, eliminating the need to remember multiple logins

All-in-one access, as customers may now access license purchases and check-ins from the same location

Greater ease of use, as the customer experience remained “top of mind” throughout the system’s development

New users can explore the KDWP’s licensing system from any web browser or smart device by visiting https://ksoutdoors.com/checkin.

“This isn’t a ‘one and done’ project for us or for our contract vendor,” said Knapic. “We’re committed to ensuring that outdoor access, and making hunting- and fishing-related purchases, remains easy and enjoyable for everyone wishing to Go Outdoors in Kansas.”

The state park reservation system remains unchanged by the Go Outdoors KS launch. Campers in Kansas will still be able to access the same features they’re accustomed to by clicking here.

