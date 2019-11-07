Husband and wife die in fire in southwest Kansas

DEERFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people died in a fire in southwest Kansas early Tuesday morning.

The fire started in a garage at a home near Deerfield, in Kearny County.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says Jim Dale, 84, and his wife Reta Dale, 84, were the two who died. They were occupants of the home. Acquaintances said that Jim Dale was confined to a wheelchair.

Two other occupants escaped the fire. One has minor injuries, the other person was not hurt.

Two certified fire investigators responded to the scene. The OSFM says that after a detailed and thorough investigation, the fire is classified as undetermined at this time.

There were operating smoke detectors in the home.

Damage to the home is estimated at $150,000.

