HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Fire Department said the Cottonwood Complex fire that started Saturday is still burning Thursday. Fire Chief Steven Beer said his crews are watching 26 miles of the perimeter and putting out flare-ups.

Beer said the fire is 95% contained. However, he thinks it could be next week before the fire is 100% contained. Some of it will depend on how much snow Reno County gets. Firefighters are monitoring the area, especially the perimeter, around the clock.

Hutchinson Fire Chief Beer said the red outline is the Cottonwood Complex fire perimeter that firefighters are watching closely, Mar. 10, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Beer showed a satellite map of the fire. He said the green area is where the fire started. The yellow area is where the fire began to intensify and started new fires a quarter- to a half-mile away.

“The fire gets, creates its own energy, creates its own storm basically, and so we’ve seen that here with satellite imagery,” Beer said.

He said the fire started to sprawl out once it got to the Clydesdale area and through the Cottonwood area.

“We talk about that a lot. Why do people get trapped, and why do other homes start on fire that might not be another one? It’s because, again, this fire’s creating flames up to 100 feet in length, and these embers are flying over a half-mile dropping down and landing on different areas.”

Beer said the victims only had minutes, maybe less, to get out of their homes and get to safety. One of the victims along Victory Road told him that she left her house Saturday and saw her vehicle was already on fire. A fire department brush truck quickly drove up and got her out of danger.

“She said you guys and your men and women, everyone in support roles, were all part of that rescue,” Beer said.

Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said the red area in this map shows where the Cottonwood Complex fire destroyed homes and outbuildings on Mar. 5, 2022. (KSN Photo on Mar. 10, 2022)

Beer also showed a map of where the worst damage happened. He said the red area is where the fire destroyed homes, outbuildings and other property.

“When a fire comes through an area, people lose everything. They lose everything. We have people out there right now sifting through the ashes, trying to find a piece of jewelry, trying to find a ring trying to find something that they can tie back to their home, their family, their loved ones.” Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer

The fire destroyed 35 homes, 110 vehicles and almost 100 outbuildings. Chadwick Penner, 45, died in the fire near 4th and Victory Road.

Investigators say the fire started after a burned brush pile rekindled. Reno County has a burn ban in place for the month of March. It also has strict guidelines for any burning the rest of the year. Anyone who needs to burn something must call the county’s non-emergency dispatch number and tell what they are burning. Then, they must start the burn within 30 minutes and stay at the fire until it is extinguished and no longer a threat to the community.

Reporters asked if those protocols were followed with the brush pile fire that started the Cottonwood Complex fire.

Hutchinson Fire Marshal Mike Cain said that is part of the ongoing investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the case will be given to the Reno County district attorney to determine if charges are filed.

Cain explained how a burned brush fire from weeks ago can still cause problems. He said on Feb. 3-4, when there was snow on the ground, 87 people called the county to say they were doing controlled burns. Almost all of those were for brush piles.

“We’re not talking people burn one brush pile per time. We’re talking 10, 15, 20. They take the opportunity to burn everything that they can when there’s snow on the ground,” Cain said. “We have had, just in the Hutchinson area, six rekindles since that time of brush piles to include the Albright fire and the Linklsand fire and then five other calls of piles that have rekindled but not spread outside of their containment area.”