Hutchinson rallies around softball coach after spinal cord injury

HUTCHINSON (KSNT) – As both a softball coach and teacher at Hutchinson High School, Clayton Evans has given countless hours to the community.

“From softball coach to the person who runs Our Sweet Treat, our coffee shop here,” said Kevin Armstrong, Hutchinson District Activities Director. “He’ll do anything for anybody, anytime. He’s passionate about what he does. Just a wonderful educator.”



This week, Clayton suffered a severe spinal cord injury and went to the hospital Thursday for surgery.

“Clayton is going to finish up surgeries on Monday, and then they’re hoping to be transferred to a rehabilitation center in Denver,” Armstrong said. “Hopefully, try to regain as much movement as possible. The current time they’re being told they will be bound to a wheelchair, but you know we’re all hoping for miracles.”

Now, those in his hometown are rallying to help him.

“It’s a testament to all these people coming out to support him because that’s what he’s been throughout his whole life,” said Tyler Davis, Bogey’s owner.

Bogey’s is using all the proceeds from their sweet “Mrs. Evans” shake, named in honor of Clayton’s wife Melissa, to raise funds for the family.

“We’ve had drives wrapped through the block, you know, things that we haven’t ever experienced before,” Davis said.

Bogey’s sold so many shakes Saturday that they ran out of ice cream and had to close early.

“It’s been incredible to see and people that I haven’t seen for 20 years, and I know we went to school with have come in, and it’s been really moving for me, and I’m sure for the Evans as well,” Davis said.

A GoFundMe has been created for the family. You can help by clicking here.