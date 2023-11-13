TOPEKA (KSNT) – The grocery store chain Hy-Vee will be closing all of its locations across the nation for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day to give its employees a break this holiday season.

Hy-Vee’s more than 550 locations will be closed for Nov. 23 and Dec. 25, allowing more than 75,000 of its employees to spend the day with family and friends, according to a press release from the company. This includes all Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits stores and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits stores. Gas stations attached to Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations will remain open.

“As we head into the holiday season, we want to once again show our appreciation for all our hardworking employees by providing them with quality time to spend with their loved ones,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s CEO. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, our employees can focus on and enjoy their own celebrations.”

Customers who bought holiday meal packs can schedule a time for a pick up in-store before the holiday or select curbside pickup from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Hy-Vee grocery stores. You can make orders for holiday meal packs by clicking here. For information on specific store hours for Hy-Vee locations, click here.

This comes after another major retailer, Walmart, announced it would be closed for Thanksgiving Day for the fourth year in a row. Target, ALDI and Costco will also be closed on Thanksgiving.

