TOPEKA (KSNT) – The supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be closing all of its stores, including those in Kansas, for Thanksgiving Day to give their employees time to be with their friends and families.

Hy-Vee said that all 285 of their locations would be closing on Nov. 24, giving more than 80,000 of their employees a chance to enjoy the holiday at home. This is the first time in Hy-Vee’s history that it has closed its stores nationwide for Thanksgiving. All Hy-Vee stores, including Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations will be closed for the day.

Customers will still be able to purchase fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving Day.

“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” said Jeremy Gosch, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”

Customers who bought holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time to pick up their order in-store prior to the holiday or via curbside pickup from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hy-Vee grocery stores. Customers can order holiday meal packs by calling their local Hy-Vee store or by placing an order online.

All Hy-Vee corporate offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. For more information on specific store locations and hours, click here.