WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed both east- and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 between the Colorado state line and Hays.

KDOT and law enforcement officers report the snow and strong winds are causing blizzard-like conditions with near-zero visibility. Several secondary routes have also been closed in northwest Kansas.

Closures as of 2:18 p.m.

Highway closures:

K-4 from U.S. 83 intersection to Utica

K-23 from Cimarron to the Nebraska state line

K-25 closed from Colby to the Oklahoma state line

K-27 from Tribune to the Oklahoma state line

K-51 from the Colorado state line to U.S. 83 in Seward County

K-96 from the Colorado state line to Dighton

K-190 from the U.S. 160 intersection to Satanta

U.S. 50/400 from the Colorado state line to Cimarron

U.S. 56 from the Oklahoma state line to Satanta

U.S. 83 from Garden City to the Nebraska state line

U.S. 160 from the Colorado state line to the U.S. 83 intersection

All highways are closed in the following counties:

Grant

Hamilton

Kearny

Lane

Morton

Ness

Scott

Stanton

Stevens

Wichita

KDOT says drivers should not attempt to avoid interstate closures by using secondary routes and are asked to avoid travel if possible.

Gray County is working on setting up shelters at the Cimarron fair grounds and Montezuma community building for stranded motorists.

For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit KanDrive.gov or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.

Visibility

Trooper Tod Hileman said the Kansas Highway Patrol worked a semi-truck crash on I-70 at mile marker 108 by Quinter early Monday. He said visibility was about 50 yards at the time.

Troopers are working a semi truck crash on I-70 near Quinter (Courtesy: Trooper Tod Hileman)

“Highway conditions are rapidly deteriorating!” Decatur County Emergency Management said on social media. “KDOT is out in full force, but they can’t be everywhere! Be smart people! Stay home if you can!”

A look at U.S. 24 at Penokee (Courtesy Graham County Sheriff’s Office)

“In just under 2 hours of snow, our roads are completely covered and slick under,” Graham County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. “Officers report top safe speeds at about 30 mph, and we expect that to become less shortly.”

“The roads in Rooks County are completely snow-packed and icy,” Rooks County Emergency Management posted. “We already have people sliding into the ditches. Please stay home if you don’t absolutely have to be out!!!!!!”

I-70, west of Lawrence (Courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol)

“The blowing snow is getting dangerous!” Sherman County Sheriff’s Office posted. “Poor visibility everywhere with near whiteout conditions in some areas. Please stay home if you do not need to be out.”

Trooper Tiffany Baylark said the problem extends into eastern Kansas.

“The rain has transitioned to snow on I-70 just west of Lawrence,” she wrote on social media. “LT Johnson is working a single-car crash into the barrier wall. Slow down & be cautious, especially when making lane changes through the slush.”

KDOT has reported several other crashes throughout the state due to weather, including one that resulted in “suspected serious injuries.”