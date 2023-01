WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Interstate 70 has been closed at Goodland due to snow and “safety concerns.

CDOT put the tweet out at 2:39 p.m. on Thursday. Cameras from Kandrive show snow and ice packed on the interstate roads.

For the latest travel conditions in northwest Kansas, click here.

Click here for the latest KSNT Storm Track Weather forecast and radars.