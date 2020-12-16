‘I do not feel safe in this position anymore’: Dodge City mayor resigns over mask mandate threats

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The mayor of Dodge City has submitted a letter of resignation to the City Commission.

In her resignation letter, Joyce Warshaw refers to people behaving inappropriately with anger, accusations and abuse she has received after she publicly supported a mask mandate.

The commission voted 4-1 on Nov. 16 to impose a mask mandate, with several exceptions.

“Life has dealt out many challenges in our world that have perhaps caused many people to act inappropriately but I do not feel safe in this position anymore and am hopeful in removing myself this anger, accusations and abuse will not fall on anyone else and will calm down,” she wrote.

Ford County has recorded 4,914 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the state health department. The county has about 33,600 residents.

“I understand people are under a lot of pressure from various things that are happening around society like the pandemic, the politics, the economy, so on and so forth, but I also believe that during these times people are acting not as they normally would,” Warshaw said.

The City of Dodge City released a statement after getting her resignation letter. It says it will follow Kansas statutes in appointing a new mayor.

The commissioners have 60 days from getting the resignation to appoint, by majority vote, a person to fill the vacancy. If they do not, then there can be a resolution passed for a special election.

The commissioners will discuss the process at their Dec. 21 meeting.

Full resignation letter from Mayor Joyce Warshaw

December 15, 2020



Nick Hernandez and fellow Commissioners;

It is with a heavy heart that I am submitting this letter of resignation from the commission and

the mayorship effective immediately today, December 15, 2020. Life has dealt out many

challenges in our world that have perhaps caused many people to act inappropriately but I do

not feel safe in this position anymore and am hopeful in removing myself this anger,

accusations and abuse will not fall on anyone else and will calm down.

I will always call Dodge City home and hold the town and community in high esteem. It has

been an honor and a privilege to serve this city and has given me some of the best memories

of my life. Dodge City is a wonderful place to live, work, play and raise a family. I look forward

to watching fellow commissioners continue to move this great community to even higher levels

of success.

I want to thank all of the city employees for their help and support while I served. You all are

amazing and are absolutely the heart of our city. I can’t begin to thank each and everyone of

you enough for all you do…but know you are appreciated.

I want to thank my fellow commissioners who have educated me, worked with me, and been

there as a team for the best interest of our beloved community. You are incredible people and

Dodge City is very fortunate to have voted you to the commission. Kent and Rick, you are the

rocks that we have learned from and you are both absolutely amazing and it gives me peace

know you will be there for at least two more years.

Thank you to you, Nick Hernandez. It has been a pleasure working with you and it gives me so

much pride to know that I was a part of bringing you and your lovely family to Dodge City. I

feel the city is absolutely in the right hands with your knowledge base and professionalism.

Thank you!

Thank you to the citizens of Dodge City that have been there and supported me appropriately.

We may not always agree and that is understandable but alway know that I have no regrets

with any of my decisions as a commissioner and/or mayor. I truly made every decision for the

best interest of all of you and Dodge City.

Sincerely,

Joyce Warshaw