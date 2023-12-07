DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Roxanne Ceniceros is continuing her search for her 17-year-old son Cody Ceniceros, who was last seen at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

“I need answers. Whatever answers those may be, I still need them. We still need to find him,” said Roxanne.

She reported him missing on Saturday, Nov. 25. His cell phone has been turned off ever since.

“My son has not gone unaccounted for more than a couple hours, and even when he’s not accounted for physically, his phone is his lifeline. That phone stays on no matter what. If he’s at 30%, he’s already asking where a charger is,” said Roxanne. “His phone is a very, very important lifeline for him. It is completely out of character for him to have that off.”

Cody Ceniceros’ red 1999 Chevy Tracker (Courtesy: Dodge City Police Department)

Cody’s car is also missing. It is a 1999 Chevy Tracker.

“I mean, us finding his car, if not him physically, is just so important to us right now. That car is very important. I think it would give us a lot of answers as to the possibilities of what might have happened to him,” said Roxanne.

Roxanne says her son was a happy person with a sarcastic type of humor.

“He was just such a goofy, fun-loving person, and he didn’t ever like to see anybody sad,” said Roxanne. “If he was put into a situation where there was any type of physical altercation, my son wouldn’t know how to defend himself.”

Roxanne says the Dodge City Police Department is getting new resources every day to help look for her son, and that community has also been helpful in the search.

“We had people using their personal drones, going out and searching riverbed, I don’t know how many times,” said Roxanne. “Every time I’ve driven by there, there’s ATVs, gators in there. We even had people who used their personal cropduster planes, or just their personal planes in general, that were searching the air before those resources were available to DCPD.”

Roxanne says if you see something, say something.

“Someone had to of seen his car somewhere, someone has to know some kind of information, whether that leads to, you know, it being foul play or it be him hurting himself, somebody had to seen something or known something, and we just need that information,” said Roxanne.

Any tips can be made by calling the DCPD at 620-225-8126, communications at 620-227-4646, 911 when appropriate or anonymously at 411. You can also message the Dodge City Police Department’s Facebook page if it is not urgent.