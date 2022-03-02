BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas teenager credits the Lord for saving him and his buddy’s lives.

“We are lucky to be alive,” said Blake Moore.

Blake, 16, and his friend Landon Burke, 15, were driving the back roads in rural Butler County on Feb. 10, 2022, when an after-school adventure turned chaotic.

“We hit that dip down, and we lost control, kinda started sliding over this way,” Blake explained.

“We started sliding on the mud, and we hit that concrete thing right there and flipped,” continued Landon Burke.

Landon’s truck landed on its roof in the ditch. The pair found themselves hanging upside down, searching for a way out.

“I am like shoot, we gotta get out of here, so I unbuckle my seat belt and then fall to the floor. Then, Blake unbuckles his, and we went for the windshield at first, and we were like, ‘we cannot break this thing,'” explained Landon.

“I had to move the air bag out of the way of the window. We opened the door, and we were able to push it out,” Blake said.

Both boys were able to crawl out of the truck uninjured.

“I had a little cut on my finger, but that was it,” said Landon.

‘Nothing is a coincidence’

Just moments after the teens crashed, a woman drove up on the scene.

“She was headed this way and saw us wreck. She got here and helped us out, helped us call family,” Blake said.

Blake’s dad happens to be the Benton Police Chief. He vividly remembers getting the call as he was winding down from work.

“I could hear stress in the lady’s voice,” said Police Chief Braden Moore. “She said, ‘I’ve got your son out here,’ and so instantly you kind of thing for a second. She said, ‘he just crawled out of a truck. It’s on its roof. He looks like he is OK.”

Braden swiftly went to the scene. He arrived just before other emergency crews.

“I see my son walking up out of the ditch, and I see him double over and grab his stomach,” Braden explained. “I come here to a stop, bailout of the truck, run over to him. He stands up and gave me a hug, told me he was OK. Shakes me up a little bit. That meant everything.”

Law enforcement believes Blake was driving more than 55 mph when he hit the concrete barrier and flipped Landon’s truck. While Landon suffered one small cut, Blake had no injuries, not even a scratch.

Braden, who worked as a Butler County Sheriff’s deputy for more than a decade before taking the Chief position in 2019, said the outcome could have been much worse.

“So many times we have come on scenes like this. Scenes that don’t even appear as bad as this, and unfortunately, you are making notifications by the end of it. I thank God I didn’t have to do that,” he said.

Blake’s encounter with the Lord

“It definitely helped my relationship with God,” Blake said. “Before, it’s like I haven’t really had any encounters with you. There’s nothing I have really seen. I read out of the Bible, hear our priests preach, but this was more like I should be dead, I should have a mark, I should have an injury, and I am not.”

Blake, a sophomore at Circle High School, said the month leading up to the crash was mentally and emotionally taxing as he wrestled with some family issues.

“The struggles I faced with my family were mainly between my mom and I. We just couldn’t ever really see eye-to-eye on things. I also have a hard time with forgiveness,” Blake explained. “With those forgiveness issues also came a lot of anger toward the world and stuff.”

Blake said moments after the crash, he found clarity; clarity in those relationship problems and clarity in his faith.

“I had been praying about it. Seemed like he wasn’t really answering, God wasn’t really listening, and then this happened, and it’s like it could have been way worse, but we walked out without, not even a mark from the seat belt,” he said. “It helped me see that life is short and your time with the people you love is even shorter, so make the most of what time you have because when it’s gone, you will never get it back.”

Message to others

While the crash changed Blake spiritually, it also changed his and Landon’s perspective on the world.

The pair learned they are not invincible and time on earth is precious.

“So if you have someone that you love or if you are going through problems, just work that out, don’t leave lingering in the air to eat at ya,” Blake said.