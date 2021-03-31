‘I would not wish this on anyone’: KC mom, law enforcement warn of fentanyl uptick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — Area law enforcement agencies are warning about the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl, saying they’re investigating multiple recent overdose cases.

Bobbi Caggianelli of Overland Park said she and her 19-year-old son, Adrian, always shared a special bond.

“He was admittedly a bit of a momma’s boy,” Caggianelli said. “One of our favorite things was to go to TopGolf together. I’m a terrible golfer, but it was something we did for fun.”

She said Adrian was also a gifted baseball player and had a scholarship to play college ball. But his senior year, she said he started suffering from a major depressive disorder and anxiety. He was taking Xanax, but before too long, Caggianelli said providers wouldn’t offer it.

“He went looking for off-market Xanax, and apparently he bought a pill from someone he thought was a friend,” Caggianelli said. “And don’t know if this friend knew it was laced or not, but the pill was laced with fentanyl.”

Adrian was found unresponsive in his apartment in July 2020.

“We were allowed to go in and see him,” Caggianelli said. “We weren’t allowed to touch him because the police were still trying to gather physical evidence. The intubation tube was still in his throat. It was not the last way you want to remember your child, seeing them for the last time. I would not wish this on anyone.”

Kansas City police say it only takes 0.25 milligrams for fentanyl to kill. They said it remains a metro-wide problem. In fact, on Tuesday, Kansas City, Kansas police said they have investigated 22 overdoses so far this year. Seven of those cases were young people age 18 to 25.

KCKPD was not immediately able to say how many of those cases resulted in deaths.

Independence police said Tuesday they’re actively investigating several cases of fentanyl-laced pills, though they couldn’t yet get into specifics.

Caggianelli is moving soon to leave this all behind. But before she goes, she wanted to give a message to parents to stay vigilant.

“Drug dealers aren’t people in back shadows wearing trench coats, they’re your friends at the party saying, ‘Hey try this,’” Caggianelli said. “If [the pill] wasn’t given to you by the doctor or the pharmacist, don’t take it.”