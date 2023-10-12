TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials say ice cream sold in Kansas is being recalled over allergy worries.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared in a release Yarnell Operations LLC of Arkansas is voluntarily recalling containers of “Yarnell’s Guilt Free No Sugar Added Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream.” The recall was started due to the possibility the ice cream may contain undeclared egg, posing a danger of life-threatening allergic reactions to those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg.

The product was distributed through retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Harps, Mad Butchers, Hays, Edwards Food Giants, Cash Savers, Hometowns, Superlo, Shoppers Value, Town & Country Supermarket and G&W Foods, according to the FDA. The ice cream was sold in Kansas and eight other states.

The ice cream comes in 48 oz/1.5 quart packages with a UPC code of 0-70905-48521-9, according to the FDA. The following “best by” dates are included in this recall:

Best by 11/15/2024 – Lot 3135

Best by 11/16/2024 – Lot 3136

Best by 02/04/2025 – Lot 3216

No illnesses have been reporter yet in connection to the recalled ice cream. The FDA said the recall started after a label review found the product may contain undeclared egg. Those who have purchased it are encouraged to return it for a full refund. Those with additional questions can reach out to Yarnell Customer Service by calling 1-855-215-5039 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. To see the original recall online, click here.