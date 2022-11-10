A photo of the poached deer found near Hartford. (Photo courtesy/Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks – Game Wardens)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases.

Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south of Hartford, Kansas. The second deer was found illegally shot with a small caliber rifle on McPherson Road near 214th Road in Atchison County.

A photo of the poached deer found near Hartford.

A photo of the poached deer found in Atchison County.

Both poaching incidents occurred during Kansas’ bow hunting season for deer which lasts from Sept. 9 to Dec. 31. Regular firearm season for deer hunting begins on Nov. 30 and runs till Dec. 11.

If you have any information related to the poached deer that happened near Hartford, contact the Lyon County Game Warden at 620-431-9873. If you have any information about the poached deer in Atchison County, contact the game warden at 785-230-8466.