‘I’m under here!’ Kansas City boy trapped under Jeep in bedroom after drunk driver plows through home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – Kansas City Kansas Fire Rescue Squad responded to a call Tuesday morning where man ran thought the side of a home with his car, trapping a boy under the vehicle.

KCK Fire Rescue Squad responded to the accident around 2 a.m. Tuesday to find 9-year-old Jamison Langley trapped underneath a Jeep in his bedroom. It took crews over an hour to free him.

Langley had been up late watching YouTube when a man in his mid-40s ran through the said of the boys bedroom. Police said the driver was drunk and driving so fast that the family’s doorbell camera didn’t pick him up until he hit the house.

“At first, I was just screaming cuss words at him. I’m like, ‘What the flip dude? I’m under here!'” Langley said.

Unable to move and having trouble breathing, Langley said he was thinking of his dad.

“My dad passed away in January so, and I hoped that didn’t happen to me and if that did, at least I would be with him,” the 9-year-old said.

He said he asked his dad for help throughout the event.

“‘Get me out of here,’ mainly. Just that and, ‘Dad, I’m scared,’ quite a lot,'” Langley recalled.

A paramedic named Chris stepped in for Jamison’s dad, keeping the boy calm, reassuring him everything would be OK.

“He was talking to me and making sure I could feel everything,” Langley said. “He had asked me some stupid, easy questions like who is the president and all that kind of stuff.”

Langley came away from the incident with only cuts and bruises, but his belongings did not fare as well. Besides everything in his room, his bike, which had been sitting on the front lawn was also damaged.

“He trapped me under his Jeep for over an hour in my bedroom, and everything in there is destroyed,” Langley said. “Thanks to you my bunk bed is destroyed, my dresser is destroyed, my room is destroyed. If you are seeing this, this is all your fault.”

One of the things the fourth-grader was most upset about is that his PS4 was destroyed.

There was a bit of good news, though. Jamison’s prized recorder that he played during the school year with the Kansas City Symphony was found intact.