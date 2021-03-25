In the ICU: Kansas woman speaks out after fiancé got hit while riding his bike

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kenneth Bishop was riding his regular route on his bike in southeast Kansas on Friday, March 19, when a quick trip home turned into a trip to the ICU.

“If EMS hadn’t have gotten there as fast as they did, I would have lost my husband,” said Katheryn Pinkston, long-term fiance of Bishop.

Wichita police say a driver hit Bishop on the corner of Harry and Rock Road.

“He’s never been unsafe about it. He uses the crosswalks. He waits for the light to change. He waits for the right of way,” Pinkston said.

She says Bishop is still in the ICU with no specific timeline of when he will get out.

“He had to be completely sedated because he has several fractures. He has a skull fracture, two hemorrhaging points on his brain,” she said.

Pinkston says it’s hard to see the love of her life in this condition, but he is finally awake. Doctors tell her he has a long road to recovery.

“It’s gonna take a lot of time to get his bodily senses back because of so much damage to the brain,” she added.

Pinkston is now pleading for drivers to be extra vigilant next time they hit the road.

“Even if they’re just driving a block, a lot can happen. They could take a life. They could make someone’s life unbearable right now — like they did mine.”

An officer says the accident is still under investigation, but it is not criminal.