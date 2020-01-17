Infant twin dies in suspected child abuse case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 2-month-old child died in a suspected child abuse case, said Wichita police. It is the second death involving an infant in the area this week.

Police said Marrell Williams died on Thursday.

Last Friday, police responded to the 2800 block of South Emporia. Marrell was not breathing and was unresponsive. Police say when the Marrell was taken to the hospital, it was discovered he had some critical internal injuries.

Investigators say the boy’s twin sister was also discovered to have a healing broken femur. Two other children in the home, a 1-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, have been taken into protective custody.

The infant’s father, 22-year-old Marlin Williams, was booked into jail. He was charged on Tuesday with three counts of aggravated battery. Those charges will be likely be amended by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.