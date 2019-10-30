Injured Dodge City zoo monkey dies

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A capuchin monkey who was injured early last month in Dodge City has died.

Wright Park Zoo staff announced that Vern was found unresponsive by staff early Tuesday morning. A contracted veterinarian did everything they could to revive him, but he passed away at the vet clinic. A necropsy will be done to try and determine the cause.

Vern came to the Wright Park Zoo in 1988 with a female, Charro, both 1, at the time of their arrival. The pair’s two youngest sons, Jack and Pickett, are part of the current capuchin troop at the zoo.

In early September, Vern suffered a broken knee cap when investigators believe someone went into the enclosure. Vern’s son, Pickett, escaped and was found wandering around Dodge City.