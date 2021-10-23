Inmate death under investigation at Lansing Correctional Facility

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Saturday it had launched an investigation into an inmate’s death at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Lawrence A. Brown, Jr., died Friday after going to St. John’s Hospital in Leavenworth, according to the KBI. The agency is waiting for a cause of death from an autopsy, but so far has ruled out COVID-19 as being behind Brown’s death. The inmate was serving a 122-month sentence for battery of a corrections officer or employee in Sedgwick County.

The KBI launches investigations into inmate deaths while they are in the custody of one of the Kansas Department of Corrections’ facilities.