LANSING, Kan. — An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility died on Monday, July 11, and the cause of death is under investigation.
Initial examinations do not indicate that Jamie Gaius Marshall’s dead was related to COVID-19.
Marshall has been at the facility since January 15, 2013, on two drug convictions in 2003 and one rape conviction in 2012.
His death is under investigation by the Kansas Department of Corrections and Kansas Bureau of Investigation.