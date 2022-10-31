TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state is asking Kansans to share their thoughts on how government can better deal with wildfires in the future.

The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force is currently reviewing how local and state officials respond to wildfire emergencies and how to better support communities impacted by wildfires.

The task force was founded earlier this year following several-large-scale wildfires, according to the Office of the Governor. The Kansas State Fire Marshal received an average of 6,000 wildland fire reports each year. Since 2016, three large wildfires have burned over 800,000 acres.

“Reducing the fuel load to mitigate the risk of large-scale wildfires is a high priority; it will involve many partners and may look not look the same across the state, as different regions have different needs and challenges,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam, Chair of the Task Force, said. “We have been engaged in extended discussions about the critical impact of wildland fires and look forward to input from the public on these issues.”

In 2021, Kansas fire departments dealt with nearly 5,000 vegetation-related fires that caused two deaths and injured 20 people, according to the Kansas State Fire Marshal. More than 185,000 acres burned and more than 40 buildings were damaged. The fires caused more than $4 million in damages.

Public input can be submitted through the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s website by clicking here. Submission will be received through the end of November. For tips on wildfire safety from the Kansas State Fire Marshal, click here.