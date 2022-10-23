Topeka (KSNT) – On this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly as she reflects on her term as Governor. The gubernatorial incumbent also addresses her approach to abortion rights, transparency on the economy, and more. Deneysha also talks with the League Of Women Voters of Kansas to help you “Know Your Vote.”

To watch the full episode, click here.

And to get the latest news on Inside Kansas Politics you can check out our new Twitter account.