Inspired by Rosa Parks, Junetta Everett continues to make a difference in Kansas

WICHITA Kan. (KSNT) – Junetta Everett is a long-time resident of Wichita who is determined to continue to make a difference in the community. One of Everett’s inspirations is Rosa Parks. After studying and reading about Parks, Everett realized that intentional, bold steps are what foster change.

Everett accomplished many firsts in her life. She was the first president of the Black Student Union at Butler Community College, the first Black dental hygienist graduate of Wichita State University and the first person of color to Chair the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“Someday, we’re gonna be able to quit saying the first, because it will be so integrated, and hopefully that’s my dream,” said Everett.

Everett did have her share of challenges throughout her journey. A clinical instructor doubted Everett’s ability to succeed solely based on her race.

“Janetta, you might want to consider a different profession, there are going to be a lot of people who are going to be very uncomfortable with you having your fingers in their mouth,” said Everett, as she remembered what her college instructor told her.

Everett did not let the negativity deter her. She persevered and remained steadfast in her aspirations. She said her grandfather taught her early in life that there is no difference in people.

“Yes, I see color. It’s just how you treat that is what makes the difference,” said Everett.

After a successful career, her goal is to continue to advocate for intentional inclusion.

“I envision more, 12 months of Black History month, I envision 12 months of women’s month, Hispanic month, my vision is to be able to see a continuous focus on the ability for us to be diverse and inclusive,” Everett said.